Georgia governor-elect, Republican Brian Kemp, is set to announce his transition team Monday morning.

The Georgians First Committee will be made up of public servants, business leaders and 'hardworking Georgians from all walks of life.'

Their job is to ensure a smooth transition of power from Governor Nathan Deal to Kemp.

