U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in Macon Thursday to speak about combating violent crime in America.

A news conference will be held around 11:30 a.m. at the US Attorney's Office on Mulberry Street downtown.

The news release announcing his appearance did not specify if he’d be fielding questions from media.

A Facebook event for a protest by a grassroots group, Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us), went up several hours before the announcement on Wednesday.

The photo for the event was labeled, "Deport Sessions -- Love Your Neighbor," and the group's event listing said, “His anti-family policies are not welcome here. As a community we need to show up in opposition to his xenophobic and divisive rhetoric.”

Around two dozen people showed up outside the courthouse on Thursday to protest, but were not there by 10 a.m.

