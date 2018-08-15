Brigadier General John Kubinec, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, will make a major jobs announcement Wednesday, according to a press release sent from the base.

The general will announce the specifics of an initiative that includes 1,200 jobs in 12 months.

As of 2017, the base employs over 22,000 personnel.

They contributed $2.87 billion to the Georgia economy, according to the base's economic impact statement.

