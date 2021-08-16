WATCH LIVE: Tracking Tropical Storm Fred (9 p.m. update)

Fred made landfall as a strong tropical storm. Heavy rain, gusty wind, and a brief spin-up tornado is possible Monday night through late Tuesday morning.

MACON, Ga. — Fred is still forecast to downgrade to a tropical depression as it passes by to our west. The center of circulation is forecasted to go through the metro Atlanta area by Tuesday night.

