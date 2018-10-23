Two men walked away without injuries when their small plane suffered landing-gear problems and skidded on its nose along a runway at Perry-Houston County Airport.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at the small airport off Myrtle Field Road, according to airport manager Jim Marquardt.

Marquardt says the two men were headed to Kentucky and had just taken off when they realized that the plane's landing gear was stuck.

The pilot, Byron Givens of Warner Robins, circled the airport twice and decided to return to Perry, Marquardt said.

The airport notified the Perry Fire Department, which stood by, in case of a landing accident. But they weren't needed.

"It was a textbook, 10-point beautiful landing, right down the center of the runway," Marquardt said.

The plane skidded to a stop on its nose, damaging the propellor, body and engine, he said.

But Marquardt said that was a best-case result.

"I think the pilot did everything exactly as he should have done," he said. "He did a phenomenal job.

Marquardt said this was the second gear-up landing in Perry in two years.

"It's not common," he said.

We reached Givens, the pilot, by phone. He praised the work by Marquardt and his airport crew for helping him land safety, but declined further comment.

© 2018 WMAZ