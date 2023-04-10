Shoplifter steals nearly $90K in watches at Phipps Plaza business, police say

Authorities said the incident happened at the Saks Fifth Avenue, which is located in Phipps Plaza.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a person stole nearly $90,000 in watches at Phipps Plaza Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Saks Fifth Avenue on Peachtree Road around noon for a shoplifting call.

When officers arrived, they met with the person who reported the crime. The person said the suspect who was wearing all black was inside a silver SUV before the theft.

The suspect's car was parked in the back of the store near Divos, according to police.

APD said the witness told them the suspect then got out of the car and entered the store with a sledgehammer underneath his jacket.

He then broke the watch display with the sledgehammer, where he stole four Alpine Eagle watches. They were worth almost $90,000, police said in their preliminary investigation.

Authorities said the suspect then drove away from the scene in the same silver SUV.

It appears police have not identified a suspect at this time.

The investigation is currently active at this time, according to APD.

A day after the shoplifting incident, three people were shot in the Phipps Plaza area. The crimes do not appear to be related.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.