EATONTON, Ga. — Most of Eatonton is without water, and people there may not be able to use their drinking water for up to 48 hours.

That's according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, who is also the county’s emergency management director.

The break happened on Oak Street in Eatonton near the CSX rail lines and the Uncle Remus Golf course, but Sills says the water is out nearly citywide.

He says the company that runs the water system expects to have the break fixed within 8-10 hours.

People won't be clear to drink the water until the state says it's safe. That could happen Wednesday.

We'll update this story when more details are available.

