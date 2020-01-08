DeKalb Watershed crews were dispatched to repair the break.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Water was sailing above the treetops in a Dunwoody neighborhood late Saturday morning, according to police.

The fountains of water were due to a water main break in the 2300 block of North Peachtree Way, according to Dunwoody Police.

A photo from Dunwoody Police shows water shooting over treetops on North Peachtree Way.

They said that crews from DeKalb Watershed Management were on the scene working to cap the break.

Water main break at 2376 N Peachtree Way shooting water 💧💧 through a tree 🌲. Dekalb Water Shed is on scene. Unknown how many homes will be affected when it is turned off. ETA on the repair is unknown. #dunwoody pic.twitter.com/n3wpcFmKUK — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) August 1, 2020

According to police, DeKalb County Watershed officials did not have an estimate as to how long it would take to complete the repair.

Dunwoody Police also said DeKalb Water crews were not certain how many homes would be affected by the repairs.