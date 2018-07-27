More troubles are coming for tenants at west Macon's Park Slope Apartments.

The Macon Water Authority will shut off service to the 96-unit complex if management doesn't pay nearly $2,750 by Monday morning.

That's according to Kirk Nylund, the authority's director of customer care and field service.

He says that amount has been past due since June 26 and the Park Slope owners now owe around $7,300 in all.

Nylund says the owners have made several payments since June, but he could not reach them Friday to resolve the bill before Monday's deadline.

"We hate to get to this point," he said. "But we have other ratepayers."

The authority posted notices around the Park Slope complex Thursday announcing Monday's shutoff and advising tenants to make other housing arrangements.

According to county tax records and state records, Park Slope is owned by Park Slope LLC, a New York-based company.

They have not returned phone calls from 13WMAZ.

On Thursday, 13WMAZ reported that the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia that several tenants reported having cars towed when the complex paved the parking lot. Tenants said they didn;t get advance notice of the towing and had to pay to get their cars back.

