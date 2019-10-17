CENTERVILLE, Georgia — Water will be shut off temporarily for some in Centerville starting Thursday morning.
A post on the city's Facebook page says service will be shut off along Church and Bassett Streets, and Evelyn, Davis, and Garvin Drives from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The city says a contractor will be rerouting a water main to put in a drainpipe.
Centerville's Facebook post also says the water could be discolored after it's turned back on, but should return to normal in a short time.
If the water doesn't clear up, the city says to call Centerville Utilities Department at 478-953-3222.
