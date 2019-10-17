CENTERVILLE, Georgia — Water will be shut off temporarily for some in Centerville starting Thursday morning.

A post on the city's Facebook page says service will be shut off along Church and Bassett Streets, and Evelyn, Davis, and Garvin Drives from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city says a contractor will be rerouting a water main to put in a drainpipe.

Centerville's Facebook post also says the water could be discolored after it's turned back on, but should return to normal in a short time.

If the water doesn't clear up, the city says to call Centerville Utilities Department at 478-953-3222.

Centerville, Georgia Water service will be temporarily shut-off for the following locatio... ns: Church Street, Bassett Street, Evelyn Drive, Davis Drive, and Garvin Drive on Thursday, October 17th, from approximately 9am-3pm to allow a County contractor to reroute a water main in order to install a drainpipe.

RELATED: City of Byron lifts boil advisory

RELATED: Central Georgia finally gets rain

RELATED: Water conservation efforts in Monroe County important to public safety

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.