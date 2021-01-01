'It's a tradition': Water-skiers hit Lake Ogburn for annual New Year's Day run

One group of Central Georgians have a very different tradition that not even a pandemic or storms could stop

MACON, Ga. — On New Year’s Day, some people go to the gym and get their first work out of the year in, while others spend the day watching sports.

Rain or shine, Greg Schultz says the show must go on.

"We've been everywhere from freezing to flying across the water and breaking ice to the high 70s,” said Schultz.

He’s been skiing on Lake Ogburn to start the year ever since 1985. He hasn’t missed a year.

"It's a tradition. We all used to ski in tournaments and this was our kick off for the year. You know they say, ‘whatever you do on New Year’s Day is what you're going to be doing the rest of the year,’ so we would come out and ski on New Year’s Day and then compete the rest of the year,” said Schultz.

His favorite part?

“The camaraderie, the family. Today we're going to have a couple of father and daughters, including me and my daughter,” he said.

Like father, like daughter, 18-year-old Ciera Schultz is now following in her father’s footsteps by participating in the tradition.

Schultz has been bringing his daughter to the lake since she was five, and she has been skiing since she was 10.

“It’s kinda fun. He’s been my role model for sports and everything my whole life,” said Ciera.

“The kids really are the future of the sport,” said Schultz.

Both Schultzs, along with their friends and family, say this tradition will never get old and that nothing will stop them from catching the waves on New Year’s Day. They’re already looking forward to next year.