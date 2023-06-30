Update: Water turned back on at Woodspring Suites hotel

The Department of Public Health confirmed the water was working properly again on Friday morning.

MACON, Ga. — The Department of Public Health confirmed on Friday morning that the water is up and running at Woodspring Suites hotel.

A resident of the hotel told 13WMAZ management told them that people may be able to move back in by Saturday.

The hotel had been without water since last Friday.

The Macon-Bibb Health Department stepped in to make sure the problems got fixed, and residents have been in temporary housing at the Super 8 Motel, The Marriott, and the WoodSpring Suites on Tom Hill since Wednesday.

The relocation came after an update on Tuesday, when tenants gained access to water again, only to have it turned off just an hour later.

Originally, management said the problem was due to a leaky pipe in the building.

Management said they had just bought the building, and also own properties in Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and Kansas.

Environmental Health Manager Felicia Pearson-Powell says the hotel is regulated by the health department.

“So, we initially received a complaint due to lack of water at the facility,” Powell said. “They do need to provide water for their hygiene purposes and also to take care of their housekeeping needs.”