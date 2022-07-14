Watson Boulevard to reopen Friday after train derailment in Warner Robins

22 cars derailed Tuesday late in the afternoon

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Drivers have spent a couple of days detouring if they want to go from Highway 247 onto Watson Boulevard.

Connor Spielmaker with Norfolk Southern says Watson Boulevard will reopen Friday around lunchtime.

You may still see trains lying off to the side on the gravel. We saw about a half dozen big machines Thursday like cranes and bulldozers.

Here's how it works. An inspector comes out and look at these cars to see if they're viable. The ones they can save will go to a mechanic shop. They'll ride by truck or train to that destination. The cars too damaged for repair go to the scrapyard.

This train did contain molten Sulphur, and they will pump that out in a safe location.

The track is already repaired. We saw trains going about their business Thursday. They will have to check the gate crossing and repair the pavement, and when that dries the detour signs will come down.

No one was injured in that derailment.

Spielmaker says how fast the train was going is part of the investigation.