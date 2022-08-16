Waycross correctional officer arrested connection to juvenile's death, officials say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, in connection to the death of a juvenile inmate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A correctional officer was arrested on Tuesday night after a juvenile from the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center died, officials said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Waycross resident Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, in connection to the death of a juvenile inmate. The correctional officer was allegedly allowing juveniles to participate in a fight game while he was present, investigators said.

Hicks is facing charges for second degree murder, cruelty to children and violation of oath of office. He has since been booked into the Ware County Jail.

The juvenile was "in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the facility when he lost consciousness," according to the original press release from the GBI. He was rushed to Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah, Georgia where he died.

Hicks was hired by the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice in April, 2014. He left in 2018 before returning to work at the DJJ in July, 2021.

Following Hicks' arrest, Commissioner Tyrone Oliver for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice released the following statement:

"The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our youths. We send our heartfelt condolence to the youth's family, friends, and loved ones, and they remain in our thoughts and prayers. Upon learning this afternoon of the findings of the GBI investigation, I immediately terminated Mr. Thomas Hicks from employment with the Department. The actions of Mr. Hicks are deplorable and do not represent the core values of this agency.



DJJ takes the responsibility of operating safe facilities for youth and staff seriously. Should there be any evidence of staff or youth misconduct or criminal activity, we will take all appropriate measures."