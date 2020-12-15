Wayne Lowe, well-known Warner Robins business owner, dies at 82

Lowe, the owner of Lowe Toyota in Warner Robins, died at Emory Hospital in Atlanta early Tuesday morning

ATLANTA — A well-known Warner Robins businessman and community leader died Tuesday morning.

According to April Bragg with the Robins Regional Chamber, Wayne Lowe died at Emory Hospital

Lowe was the owner of Lowe Toyota and active in many community groups.

He was a leading supporter of the Warner Robins Museum of Aviation, and he helped back Robins Air Force Base through his involvement with the 21st Century Partnership.

He was also a familiar face to Central Georgians through dozens of TV commercials for his dealership. Wayne Lowe was 82.

13WMAZ would like to extend our condolences to Lowe's family, friends and colleagues.