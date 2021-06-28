List: Here's how Central Georgia is celebrating Fourth of July 2021

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As we get closer to Independence Day, we've received messages from viewers asking about firework shows. Here are dates and locations of events where you can celebrate Fourth of July this year.
CENTERVILLE
- July 3 from 6-10 p.m.
- Center Park at 103 East Church Street
- Celebrate Independence Day in Center Park for music, food, fun, and fireworks. Bring your picnic blankets and chairs and spend the evening in Center Park with your family and friends.
DUBLIN
- July 3 from 5-10 p.m.
- Southern Pines Regional Park at 575 Southern Pines Road
- They will have a fireworks display along with food vendors and activities for the family.
FORSYTH
Fireworks Show
- Monroe County Recreation Department at 100 Dan Pitts Drive
- July 3 at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
- Food trucks will be on site and the event is free to the public
FORT VALLEY
- Lane Southern Orchards at 50 Lane Road
- July 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- There will be a Kids Play Zone with two water slides and plenty of food to feed the whole family. $12 for all day access.
MACON
Macon Bacon Fireworks
- Luther Williams Field at Willie Smokey Glover Drive
- July 4 at 7 p.m.
- Join the Bacon as they play the Savannah Bananas, and then afterward for a huge firework display.
- First Presbyterian Church Macon at 682 Mulberry Street
- July 4 at 10 a.m. to noon. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and fellowship.
- This service will meet outside in front of the sanctuary for one service. After the service, join the church for a hotdog lunch served by the deacons. Mulberry Street will be closed off by the city for the service. Bring your own chair and spread out on the church lawn, the sidewalks, the street, or in Lamar Park (the shaded median area of Mulberry). Children can stop by the kids table for an activity bag and snacks.
- Smiley's Flea Market at 6717 Hawkinsville Road
- July 4 from noon to 2 p.m.
- Free bounce house, carousel, ice cream, bumper car rides. Enter into a drawing to win up to $1,000. Drawing will be held at 2 p.m.
- A Patriotic Concert Presented by Macon Little Theatre
- July 3 at 7:30 p.m. and July 4 at 2:30 p.m.
- Enjoy some amazingly talented young performers singing some great American classics! The show features former child stars from mainstage productions over the years returning to the stage in an hour-long concert with Master of Ceremonies Tony Kemp.
- Starts at Rosa Parks Square downtown
- July 4 at 9 a.m.
- Join the solidarity walk and run
- Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Avenue
- July 3 and 4 from 8:15-11 p.m.
- A huge party with Satterfield's BBQ and the Dustin McCook Trio
PERRY
Perry's Freedom Fireworks
- Georgia National Fairgrounds at Golden Isles Parkway
- July 4 at 6 p.m.
- The Perry Chamber invites the public to Perry's Freedom Fireworks presented by Parrish Construction Group at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. Spend your evening celebrating picnic style with food vendors, a Kid's Zone, and fireworks at dark. There will be a special live music performance by American Idol's Caleb Lee Hutchinson with an opening by Good Company.
WARNER ROBINS
Independence Day Celebration
- McConnell Talbert Stadium at 401 South Davis Drive
- July 2 at 5 p.m.
- Jimmie Allen headlines the 2021 Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration Concert! There will be fireworks, food, music, and more
- The Assembly at 6040 Watson Boulevard
- July 4 at 6:30 p.m.
- Join for food trucks, inflatables, live music, petting zoo, world class fireworks display and so much more for the whole family!
