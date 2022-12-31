Ways to protect your pet during New Years Eve celebrations

Volunteers at All About Animals Rescue says to keep pets inside and away from loud noise to prevent runaways or heart attacks.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — New Years Eve celebrations can be loud, with people cheering or setting off fireworks.

While this can be fun for humans, it may not be for your pets.

Reporter Megan Western talked to the folks at All About Animals Rescue to share some tips about how both you and your pets can safely ring in the New Year.

"You want to make sure that all your pets are inside, your dogs, cats, whatever. Fireworks are really scary, they could cause them to have a heart attack," says volunteer Katy Bridges.

Bridges says anytime there are fireworks, rescues and shelters see an increase in runaway pets.

If your dog gets out, she says the first thing you should do is check in with a shelter.

"Check the local pound, see if animal control has pulled them. They'll always hold them for you to try and find the owners," Bridges adds.

If you find a lost dog, you can also check to see if they're microchipped.

Bridges says to keep animals from having heart attacks or heightened anxiety, put them in a comfortable environment.

"Maybe lots of blankets to cuddle with, play some music for them, just make sure they feel safe," she says.

Moving your dog into a separate space is also recommended, especially if you plan to have a gathering.

"A lot of times dogs don't want a lot of strangers in their house, so they just want to protect their territory," says Bridges.

If you have a friendly animal, you want to make sure they don't get into any party food.

Bridges says feeding them a holiday treat is ok, as long as its safe. That means no meat with bones and desserts with chocolate. Watch to make sure they don't get into any alcoholic drinks.

If you're thinking about starting off the new year with some new friends, the animals at All About Animals Rescue would love to meet you.