Ways to Save on travel expenses as Central Georgians hit the road for the holidays

Here are seven tips if you are taking a trip for the holidays

GEORGIA, USA — Whether you're traveling by plane or by car, traveling for the holiday can be expensive. Normally, prices during the holiday season go up and the prices can be a shock.

13WMAZ talked with Montrae Walters with AAA and researched other tips on how you can save a few bucks on your trip to see family and friends this festive season.

1. Check your vehicle

Whether it's a coolant flush, filling your tires with air, or an engine check, you should talk with a mechanic before you hit the road. You could be paying more if you're vehicle begins to have more problems when you're halfway through your trip. You can avoid calling a towing service if your vehicle is checked and ready for the road.

2. Have an emergency kit

If you have a long drive ahead of you, you should pack the necessary items if you have to make a sudden stop on your trip. Your kit should include jumper cables, a flashlight, extra batteries, a first aid kit, gloves, and even extra blankets if you're somewhere cold. Places like Walmart or Target will have some of these items.

3. Set your navigation ahead of time

In the state of Georgia, it is illegal to drive with your phone in your hand. You should have Google Maps or Apple Map set to your destination ahead of time. You can purchase a phone holder for your car on Amazon or Walmart. Avoid the ticket and an accident by being prepared.

4. Pack your own food

Airport food can be costly and the restaurant stops can be too. If you pack your own lunch, you can avoid swiping your card at the register. If you're driving, you don't have to stop and will only have to stop for gas. By packing your own food, you can decide what you want to eat in the moment because you will have it with you.

5. Use gas discount apps

Apps like GasBuddy and the AAA app, will help you find you the cheapest gas where ever you're headed. They can even off discounts that you can only find through the app, too. The AAA app even has information about towing services, discount hotels, and more. You never know how much money you can save through apps like those.

6. Pack the necessary medications

No matter the family member or individual, make a checklist and don't forget the most essential items. Avoid the costly hospital bill by making sure all medications are with you.

7. Avoid the toll