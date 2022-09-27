Ways to Save and find the best deals on groceries

The number of people in your household and your income determines how much you buy.

MACON, Ga. — According to the U.S Department of Labor Statistics, the average U.S. household spends about $412 a month on groceries. That's about $4,942 annually. While we need food and can't say no to it, here are a few tips to save at the grocery store.

1. Grocery stores like Kroger, allow you to use digital coupons and have easy access on your phone to deals that may not be on the shelves.

2. Shopping around. You can find different prices on the same items at Kroger, Walmart, Publix or Ingles.

3. Only buy what you need. When you go into the store with a list and stick to that list, you can avoid overspending. You should buy the ingredients you need, plan your meals if you can and simplify those meals -- making a pot of chili, a casserole dish or tacos on a Tuesday.

4. If you have a larger family, try shopping at wholesale stores like Sam's Club or Costco. While they have an annual fee, buying in bulk can save you money in the long run. So buy your meats, paper towels and toilet paper, and canned goods will save you a few dollars. You also wont have to buy those items as often. You can usually freeze your meats and thaw them out when you're ready to use them.