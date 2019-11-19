GRAY, Ga. — Monday evening, more than 60 people met with Jones County's Planning and Zoning board to talk about how a transition home could possibly come to one neighborhood.

The board unanimously voted to deny a recommendation for commissioners to approve the home located at 1350 Monticello Highway.

For more than an hour, supporters and critics spoke to each other and board members about the topic. They filled the room and hallways in the Jones County Government Center to discuss how they felt about the boarding home that would house up to 20 men.

"We are offering a lifeline of help to the people that need it," said Cross Roads Recovery Ministries founder Brad Sappe.

He told board members that he chose the Wayside community after praying about land for five years and speaking to the owner a year ago.

"I believe that God is much easier to hear in the country," said Sappe.

Wayside neighbors like Paul Childs shared their concerns about safety and traffic.

"I don't condemn what he is doing, but we just don't want it in our neighborhood," said Childs.

Board member Hal Creek had questions, too.

"You can't say that none of these people are going to slip up one night and decide that, 'Hey, you know, I've been a good boy for a while now, but I need to go find me something,'" said Creek.

Sappe says his wife and kids would live on the 100-acre property right beside the transition home.

"That alone hopefully speaks volumes to the safety and sustainability of the program," said Sappe.

Some folks in the crowd shared fears about the potential of commercialization coming to the area in the future.

"What are his plans in the future a year from now, three years from now, five years from now?" said one Wayside neighbor.

Other people believed the home would bring more good to the neighborhood.

"They are trying to better their lives, better themselves, better the community," said Frank Arnold.

In the end, board members recommended denial of the motion.

"If it's not Jones County or if it's not Bibb County, wherever it may be, God's got a purpose. God's got a plan," said Brandon Anderton.

Under state law covering transition homes, commissioners will not make a final vote on the transition home until June 2020.

