CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A Crawford County couple landed in jail because their dogs allegedly mauled a neighbor to death.

Last month, we reported on the death of 76-year-old Lee Bechum.

Ashlyn Webb was in court this afternoon as the couple faced involuntary manslaughter charges.

On Tuesday, Sam and Angel Brown were arrested and stood before a judge, being charged for not containing their dogs. Sheriff Lewis Walker says the Crawford County couple are the owners of the three dogs that killed 76-year-old Lee Bechum.

Bechum was found dead outside his home on Marshall Mill Road on February 23 with dog bites covering his limbs.

"As this investigation took its course, there wasn't any disagreements about the involvements the dogs had in it," Walker said.

Bechum's home was just feet away from where the Browns live on Atkinson Road.

"We found that some neighbors had encounters with these dogs, but we didn't get any calls about it," Walker said.

One of those neighbors is Monty Beverly, who told us in February about encounters with one of the Brown's dogs.

"I went in and got my shotgun. I went up here just a-waving my shotgun," Beverly said.

To defend himself and his wife, Beverly says he shot at the dog.

"If I knew them dogs were going to jump on my buddy down there, he'd be a dead dog. That's all I got to say," Beverly said.

He said Tuesday's update was one more step toward justice for his friend.

"We all just want justice done, you know? It's just a horrible way to die," Beverly said.

As for the dogs, the sheriff says they're no longer on the property, but he would not comment on whether the dogs will be put down.

The judge set the couple's bond at $20,000 each, and they are required to wear ankle monitors if they're released. Their next court appearance is set for May 22.

District Attorney David Cooke says he plans to ask a grand jury to indict the Browns some time in the next few months.

