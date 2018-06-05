For 40 years, Macon-Bibb Citizen Advocacy has worked to help people who have disabilities by pairing them with advocates.

Nine years ago, a friendship bloomed when Lori Johnson became an advocate for Meredith Woodruff.

“Everybody needs somebody, but especially if you have a disability. It makes it hard to advocate for yourself,” said Johnson.

Johnson met Woodruff through Citizen Advocacy, a nonprofit that pairs people with developmental disabilities to advocates.

“She had been moved from one group home to another quite a bit and so not a lot of stability,” said Johnson.

But just a few years later, Johnson says their relationship grew even more when she decided to become Woodruff's legal guardian.

“Part of what I do is make sure that’s stable and make sure that the resources that are available to her that she can get those,” said Johnson.

Now, Woodruff is able to live in a house where she has someone constantly taking care of her.

“She has a wonderful woman that she lives with named Joan Burney,” said Johnson.

Johnson says she is also able to take Woodruff to do some of the activities she loves the most, like picking out new books.

“The power of two people standing together as one. We all need somebody,” said coordinator for Citizen Advocacy, Amanda Smith.

Smith says they have been able to create dozens of other relationships in the community.

“It’s just a matter of opening your heart and your life and the lives of the people around you to one person who needs something,” said Smith.

And even though Johnson has done so much to help Woodruff, she says she is the lucky one.

“She’s really a part of my family now,” said Johnson.

If you are interested in donating to Citizen Advocacy or learning more about the organization, click this link.

Smith says they would also like to thank former Mercer Professor, Tom Glennon, who passed away after dedicating more than 30 years to the organization.

© 2018 WMAZ