'We all stand together': Georgia law enforcement officers help lay Bibb County deputy to rest

Deputy Christopher Knight was laid to rest at the Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.

MACON, Ga. — It was a private and intimate burial and ceremony for Deputy Christopher Knight as he was laid to rest in west Macon.

As the loved ones of Deputy Christopher Knight donned the color green in his honor, his fellow deputies made sure his sendoff was done right.

The burial was smaller and private, but law enforcement made their support for Knight and his family known at the funeral earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Members of law enforcement from across the state paid their respects... including those from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Warner Robins, and Putnam County.

"I've been working with Bibb County Sheriff's Office in all of my 47 years and when it's close to home, it's just like one of your own," says Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says funerals like Knight's impacts not only the department Knight belonged to, but surrounding departments as well.

Don Banks is on the Bibb County Civil Service Board, and says he's one of the people who first interviewed Knight before Knight joined the sheriff's office.

"We all stand together and we're working as a team. We got some good officers in this state and thank God for them. We hate for fallen officers to leave us," says Bank.

And while Georgia law enforcement was widely represented, it was Knight's home department, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office that had the duty of announcing his end of service.