For Daybreak director Theresa Sullivan, another tragedy has hit home. One of the people she saw walk through her doors every day, was killed.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they found 35-year-old Ryan Glover with stab wounds to the back on Saturday night.

Glover’s fiancé, Jennifer Bowdre-Coley, says they were getting ready to share their lives together.

“Things happened to us during our relationship, but we always stayed strong and managed to link back up,” said Bowdre-Coley.

Bowdre-Coley, who's currently living in Cairo, says she and Glover 'split up' when they both entered rehab, but she says Glover has been clean for weeks.

She recently sent him money for a bus ticket so they could start their lives together, but now, she'll never see him again.

The two were supposed to get married in a month. Glover also leaves behind two kids -- RJ and Meme

At Daybreak, Sister Sullivan says Glover would make himself coffee and rest in one of the chairs. She says he was shy but was starting to open up.

“He was relating to someone here at Daybreak and saying that he wanted to make steps to make life better,” said Sullivan.

According to Sullivan, three other homeless people have died this year after they were hit by cars.

Now when Sister Sullivan looks out the front door of the shelter, she'll see Glover's campsite and a tattered flag blowing in the wind.

She prays she won't have to endure the pain of losing another person she's grown close to at Daybreak.

The Bibb County Sheriff's office is investigating Glover's death as a homicide. If you have any information you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751 -7500.

