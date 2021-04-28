'We are a growing city': Forsyth's new city hall building under construction

Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson says the construction company projects that the building will be finished around June 22nd.

FORSYTH, Ga. — In just a few months, Forsyth's city government will have a new and permanent place to call home.

"I'm very excited! Very excited. We think this is going to be a building that our citizens will be proud of for a long time to come," Mayor Eric Wilson said.

For almost 100 years, city hall sat on the downtown square, at Jackson Street.

"We were occupying valuable real estate that council and I agreed could be better used for retail purposes," Wilson said.

In 2017, the city bought a new city hall building.

Since then, Mayor Eric Wilson says all Forsyth officials moved out of the building and have been operating from the welcome center and police department.

"First of all, we needed more space. We are a growing city. We also wanted to put our government organizations together on one campus," Wilson said.

The new city hall will be right next to the cities fire and police department.

Christopher Evans lives in Forsyth, and says this is a much better location for city hall.

"I think this is a better move for the community because it was kind of tight on the square. This is a better facility, and you might even have more room for parking," Evans said.

Wilson says parking is a big factor in the move.

"With the new city hall here, we'll be creating about 38 new parking spaces downtown that will be available for city government and also for businesses downtown," Wilson said.

Wilson says the construction company projects that the building will be finished around June 22nd.