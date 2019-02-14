Macon-Bibb Superintendent Curtis Jones has been named National Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents Association, or AASA, at their 2019 National Conference on Education in Los Angeles. Jones was up against three other superintendents from Texas, Indianapolis, and Idaho.

“We recognize that leaders matter, and this designation and this event bring that home,” Jones said while accepting the award.

Shortly after winning the national title, Jones spoke to 13WMAZ by phone and said that this is a move in the right direction. "We say that we are a victory in progress, and this is an opportunity to stop look back and say, 'You know what? Things are going pretty well right now.' I think our employees can take pride that they've been recognized on the national level. I think teachers can take pride that the only reason I was on stage is because of what they've done. I think students can take pride in the fact that they're in a district that people know about all across America," said Jones.

A $10,000 college scholarship was presented following the announcement. The scholarship will be presented to a student attending a Bibb County High School or the high school from which Superintendent Jones graduated.

In an exclusive interview with 13WMAZ's Lori Johnson, Jones said that winning the award would be a big accomplishment -- not so much for him, but for the entire district.

“I think that’s going to lead to more in the community recognizing the great work we’re doing having the confidence and trust there," said Jones.

In December, Superintendent Jones was named Georgia Superintendent of the Year.