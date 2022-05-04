Cochran sees damage after storms roll through Central Georgia

Cochran saw fallen trees and powerlines after storms rolled through Central Georgia Tuesday

Example video title will go here for this video

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Folks in Bleckley County also experienced Tuesday's severe storms. An area in Cochran where two homes got hit were badly damaged. Luckily, both families inside those homes are OK.

Janice Dixon says when the storm hit, she, her husband, and their dog were safe and sound inside their home. However, the exterior of the house got hit pretty hard.

"It made a mess -- the barn's gone. We had a place out there where the boys cleaned deer, and it was blocked and it's gone," said Dixon.

The storm took apart the carport, barn, pool, and deer-meat house.

"I really didn't see how much damage was done until later, and I didn't know all this was done until just now," Dixon said.

When the storm hit, Dixon and her dog hid in the hallway. Dixon says she's lived in this home with her husband for more than 60 years.

"The Lord was with me. He was sitting in the hall with me, and that's the reason I was so calm, that's the reason everything's OK. We are all alive and we can fix this house," she said.

Dixon says none of the furniture inside got destroyed. She says she can't be mad about it because she feels her family is much better off than a lot of other people who experienced this line of storms.

"Those people in Alabama and Texas, their houses is like this," Dixon said.