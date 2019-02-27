MACON, Ga. — Since 1945, the brick house at 195 Holt Avenue off of Vineville Avenue has been the home to the American Red Cross in Macon.

Now, the building is up for grabs with a listing price starting at $400,000.

Connie Hensler, the executive director of the American Red Cross of Central Midwest Georgia, says this move is in an effort to downsize and save money.

"We are downsizing a little bit, but still a substantial place that we'll be in and it's going to be very accessible to our volunteers, to clients that do need to come into the office," she said.

The current house is a little over 8,000 square feet, three floors and over 100 years old.

For some, the new location will be an upgrade.

Wanda Williams has volunteered with the American Red Cross for five years. She says the older building is tough on her knees.

"We have knee problems, back problems and health issues that don't allow us to climb the stairs that easily," she said.

For others who have grown up in Macon, seeing the American Red Cross relocate will be tough to adjust to.

Peggy Pritchard works around the corner at House of Hines.

She has fond memories of donating to the organization in school.

"We donated money in our school and we had the little red crosses when we donated a certain amount to wear on our dresses," she said.

The new office will be across town at 6080 Lakeside Commons Drive off of Bass Road in north Macon. The space is approximately 4,900 square feet and one floor, making it almost half the size of the current place.

To learn more about the listing, visit the listing on Coldwell Banker Commercial's website or contact realtor Stephanie Folsom directly at 478-796-8183.