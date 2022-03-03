'We are in desperate need': Houston County volunteer clinic asking for time, medical supplies, donations

The clinic says they desperately need medical professionals like nurses and doctors

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For some, medical help seems out of reach, but a Houston county volunteer clinic aims to make healthcare available for all.

Anytime the doorbell rings at Houston County Medical Volunteer Clinic, it’s an opportunity to serve another uninsured patient.

“A lot of people will have illnesses and because they can’t afford to a doctor, just won’t go," the clinic’s volunteer coordinator said.

For Greg Jarres, caretaking isn’t new.

"I've been a family caretaker for all of my life -- my mother was my last person, she had Parkinson’s," he said, discussing his mother’s condition.

After she died he was left with her medical equipment and says it was an instant connection that brought him in.

“I drove by this clinic, not even knowing it existed, and something told me to pull into the parking lot and I pulled in with that equipment," he said.

That was three years ago. Now, Jarres spends his time trying to recruit more volunteers, the very thing that helps keep the clinic afloat.

"We are in desperate need of medical staff volunteers like RNs, LPNs, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and doctors,” he said.

They even accept donated medications, and the clinic operates like any other office, seeing around 300 patients.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to get their care taken care of," volunteer and physician assistant Jessica Krisel said.

Krisel is a physician’s assistant and finds time between homeschooling her kids to volunteer

"I see patients, do charts, and take care of them on a regular basis," she said.

Both Jarres and Krisel believe the work they’re doing makes a difference.

"It gives people a place to go," Jarres said, whether they can afford to or not.

The clinic helps with some chronic illnesses, women’s health services, and prescription assistance.

To be seen at the nonprofit, you must be a resident of Houston County.