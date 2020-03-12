You have until Monday to register to vote in the January runoff, and board of elections officials say they're working to make sure no laws are broken.

MACON, Ga. — As the Macon Bibb Board of Elections finishes up the state recount, board chairman Mike Kaplan says they're also busy with new voter registrations.

"We are keeping an eye on folks or an unusual spike in registrations or folks moving here to try to register," he says.

Since Election Day, there's been reports of people encouraging others on social media to temporarily move to Georgia to vote in the runoff.

Last month, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang tweeted that he and his wife were moving to Georgia to help democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win.

On Thursday, the Secretary of State's office announced an investigation into Florida attorney Bill Price, who said he was moving in with his brother in Georgia to register to vote. He encouraged a crowd of Florida Republican Party supporters to do the same.

Kaplan says it is illegal for people to register to vote here and then move soon after Election Day and people who do it will be punished.

"They have to go down and they have to prove residency so they'll have to go down and get a driver's license, they'll have to show a bill showing that they live here locally, a Georgia Power bill or a copy of a lease or something like that to change their address," says Kaplan.

Kaplan says the board will report any suspicious registrations to the state, and then the state board of elections will determine whether they will be punished.

According to Georgia code, false registration is a felony and can be punished by between one and ten years in prison, and/or up to a $100,000 fine. Same goes for people or groups who organize a false registration effort for people.