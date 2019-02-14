Macon Mayor Robert Reichert reflected on love this Valentine’s Day during his State of the Community address.

“Where we are going to go in the future depends on whether or not we can get people to love this community into greatness. The quote is that, 'A community isn't loved because it's great, a community becomes great because it is loved,'” said Reichert.

He talked about strong connections forged with partners like Contour Airlines and the Industrial Authority, which have brought millions of dollars of investment and hundreds of new jobs.

Since Macon-Bibb consolidated five years ago, he says the new government cut spending by $10 million and now has 300 fewer employees.

“Going forward, we need to continue out downtown and build on its healthy edges to our neighborhoods -- the historic Main Street, Tindall Heights, and Pleasant Hill neighborhoods,” said Reichert.

Reichert says he wants commissioners to focus on cutting crime and tearing down blighted properties.

Commissioner Larry Schlesinger, who's running for mayor, agrees with Reichert's plan, but wants to make sure everyone in the county benefits, not just the downtown.

“Everything starts downtown and it radiates out, but we really need to take care of the people on the outskirts as well,” said Schlesinger.

“We are moving in the right direction, but we have not arrived at the destination,” said Reichert.

With one more State of the Community address left before he leaves office, Reichert says he's focusing on bringing people together with a little bit of love.