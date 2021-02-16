Keaton Walker with the Georgia National Fairgrounds says they've put COVID-19 safety measures in place, including temperature checks at the door and pod seating

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Rodeo rolls into town this week, and if you go, you'll see some changes.

Reaves Arena will be open to fans Thursday-Saturday and there will be more than 200 animals -- bulls, calves, horses, and steers.

Marty Barnes, who brought the animals down from Iowa, says there's a lot in store. Barnes has been bringing stock down for the last 30 years.

"This year, they have 625 contestants, which is the largest by a longshot," said Barnes.

Keaton Walker with the Georgia National Fairgrounds says they've put COVID-19 safety measures in place, including temperature checks at the door and pod seating with 6-feet between each group.

"Going into 2021, we weren't really sure what this year was gonna look like, but knowing that we're able to host an event here at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and it be the Georgia National Rodeo. We are so excited," said Walker.

Walker says a normal rodeo would seat about 5,200 people, but this year, they've limited that to about 1,700. She says the show itself will be bigger than ever.

"The numbers are going to look a lot different in the stands, but the rodeo itself is going to be just like normal. Those contestants are on their way here from all over the country, they're ready to compete and are ready to have a good time," said Walker.

Barnes says he loves coming to Perry. He can't wait to see the crowd's reaction to the show.