Nearly two months ago, John Lewis Fleming dropped his girlfriend off at the beauty salon, and never returned home.

After weeks passed, with Fleming still missing, police found his car at an abandoned building in downtown Macon.

After that happened, 13WMAZ spoke to Fleming's family, who said the case was wearing down on them.

"You can't eat, you can't sleep, you don't ever know when you're going to get a phone call saying that something might have happened," said Janefur Wimberly, Fleming's girlfriend.

Now, investigators say they found evidence that Fleming was murdered by a Warner Robins man, Raymond Leverett. He's now under arrest.

We asked Bibb County investigator Cornelius Pendleton what evidence they found. "During the investigation, we had gathered evidence that presented probable cause to make that arrest said evidence will not be discussed," Pendleton said.

Pendleton says they believe Fleming and Leverett knew each other, but he wouldn't give any details.

And when we asked if a body was found, Pendleton stated, "We are still looking for evidence at this time."

Because the investigation is still ongoing. Investigators couldn't give us a lot of information yet. They ask if anyone has any information to contact them immediately.

If you have any information about this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478)-751-7500.

