MACON, Ga. — Macon's downtown was flooded with protesters Tuesday, calling out injustices and responding to the death of George Floyd. The march emphasized peaceful protest to incite change.

In a shout for change, hundreds marched looking to have their voices heard.

"We had heard of the other protests that were going on and the other marches that were going on. However, we wanted to do something in our community," said Sadonna Fleming. "That's really the end goal to bring our community together, to get the community knowing about the injustices people face."

Fleming is part of the group of young organizers and activists that put the march together, the Macon-Bibb County Coalition for a Better Era.

"We're organizing a protest or a march as a way of publicly making our opinions heard in an attempt to influence public opinion and also government policy at the state, local, and federal level, and it's a direct action to directly enact and desire changes ourselves," said Bhavin Patel, an organizer and president of the College Democrats of Georgia.

People of all backgrounds, colors, creeds, and nationalities marched through Macon's streets.

"It's good to see a lot of people out here, like you said, of different races who are all committed to the same cause. There's still a lot of work to do, but it was definitely a beautiful first step," said protester and local artist Caleb Brown.

Protest put together by the Macon Bibb Coalition in response to the death of George Floyd and police brutality

On the steps of the government center and courthouse, the next step was outlined. Mayoral candidates and activists made sure people knew that change comes through exercising the right to vote.

"Only through leadership and only through voting can you change what's going on in public policy," said candidate Marc Whitfield to the crowd over a bullhorn.

That part struck a chord with protester Bernard Young.

"We express our frustration with the inequality that's going on, but also the talk about registering to vote and going to vote and being accountable to those around you, so you can speak loudly but just know how to affect change, and that's by your local elections," Young said.

Sheriff's deputies walked among and behind protesters. Sheriff David Davis spoke to the crowd multiple times.

"This badge is supposed to stand for honor and integrity and character. Too many times, some of the people who put on this badge forget that solemn oath and they forget their character," Davis said in front of the government center. "When they do, we need to root them out. We need to bring justice to them and bring justice to our communities and bring justice to all people."

The diverse backgrounds of the crowd was a reminder that change takes friends and allies.

"It's incredibly important to know that silence is compliance," said Laura Burch. "Allyship, it only works when we're working together."

The peaceful-but-determined nature of the march was a reminder that the focus can't be deterred when everyone is on the same page.

"It was a good thing to see it be organized because then everybody can be focused on the cause and not necessarily their safety," said Brown, who also participated in the peaceful portion of protests in Atlanta.

Young said the overall message the march sent was that Macon can be an example to rest of the country.

"We are united, we are as one and I think it's contagious when people see it," he said.

The march began at the Tubman Museum, made its way to the Macon-Bibb Government Center and then the Superior Courthouse before returning to the museum.

Before everyone dispersed, protesters laid on the ground, some with hands behind their backs and repeated the phrase "I can't breathe."

That's the phrase heard by George Floyd as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee in Floyd's neck.

