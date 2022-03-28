'We feed off the crowd': Macon band brings house down to close out Cherry Blossom Festival

The Grapevine Band has been playing together for 35 years.

MACON, Ga. — After what seems like the busiest Cherry Blossom Festival in years, the 'Pinkest Party on Earth' closed its gates for the final time this year.

The Grapevine Band was there to close out the festival with tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s. The band started in a living room 35 years ago, and they've been playing ever since.

"I got some guys together, we jammed in the living room of our house on a couple Sunday afternoons," said co-founder Jim McClendon.

They play weddings, festivals and other family friendly events.

"We made an agreement with our wives many years ago that we would never play in a place they would feel uncomfortable going," McClendon said.

The band is a high energy bunch. They love to perform. Robert Hughes Jr. is one of two dancing tambourine players. He joined the band over 20 years ago, because he was friends with McClendon.

"Started riding with them on the weekends and before I knew it, I was in the front row, having fun and enjoying the crowd and the music," Hughes said.

That's just what Hughes did Sunday night with his partner in time, Miller Kent.

"We feed off the crowd. The crowd gets excited, they get us excited and it goes back and forth," Kent said.

The band's not new to the festival, but it's been a couple years.

"We did play at two different Cherry Blossom events in 2019," McClendon said. "We played pretty much every year. Probably eight out of 10 years we played."

McClendon says the festival is a special performance.

"It's just good to see an event like this going on in Macon, Georgia. It's a great time for everybody. It's a family atmosphere," he said.