Christmas decorations are going up and Thanksgiving is in the rearview -- the holiday season is officially here.

If you're like most, you spent the day on the couch or out hunting for bargains, but for others, it was just another day at the office.

For hundreds of officers, deputies, and troopers all across Central Georgia, their Thanksgiving dinner table was behind a steering wheel.

They did their Black Friday shopping on a break between patrols, if at all, and they were stopping crime while you were buying that Thanksgiving bird.

They were busy.

Take Warner Robins for example. From 6 a.m. last Thursday to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, Warner Robins Police Department responded to nearly 1,000 calls for help.

Over that time span, the shift with the most police had 10 officers and 3 supervisors. Many shifts had fewer.

It averaged out to nearly 13 calls per officer in that Thanksgiving run-up period.

It's not just police who are at work either.

Fire departments across the state are fully staffed and standing by.

"I couldn't even tell you the amount of holidays I've worked," said Captain Roderick Colvard with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department.

But ask them if they're heroes and the answer is quick.

"We're just doing our part," said Warner Robins firefighter Lane Mixon.

"It's the least we can do," said Chris Rogers, an engineer with the WRFD.

In this season of giving thanks, that might be the biggest reminder of all to be grateful for the ones who rarely ever ask for it.

© 2018 WMAZ