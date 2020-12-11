Legacy Park is the newest park in Perry, built as a memorial for veterans. Council Member Phyllis Bynum-Grace spearheaded the project.

PERRY, Ga. — Legacy Park is the newest park in Perry -- it was built as a memorial for veterans. Council Member Phyllis Bynum-Grace spearheaded the project.

"We wanted to let them know that they are always in our hearts and in our minds, and we have never done a project like this, and so when we were able to acquire the property, though, and the location that it is in, I thought that would be just super-fantastic for that area," said Bynum-Grace.

The park is at the intersection of Main Street, Carroll Street, and Courtney Hodges Boulevard. With the help of Parrish Construction Group and Georgia Water & Environmental Services -- the city of Perry brought this park to life.

City of Perry officials will reveal Legacy Park’s memorial signage on Thursday, November 12 at 2 p.m.

Burke Murph and his team at Georgia Water & Environmental Services were the design consultants. Murph has veterans in his family, so he understands the importance.

"Councilwoman Bynum-Grace had a significant vision that she wanted this memorial to be. The total memorial itself is almost 7 feet wide and from the ground up will almost be 6 feet high," said Murph.

"My grandfather served in World War II, I have two cousins that served in the Navy, and I have one cousin that is actively serving in the Army, so it's just an honor to be able to be a part of this," he said.