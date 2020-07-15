Navicent Health, Coliseum Health System, and Houston Healthcare leaders say they are working together but need the community's help to stop the spread.

MACON, Ga. — Leaders with three of Central Georgia's major health systems put out an urgent call to action for people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

They held an online panel Wednesday morning to talk about how they're handling the recent jump in new cases.

Navicent Health, Coliseum Health System, and Houston Healthcare leaders all say they have been and continue to be in constant communication about their caseload and capabilities.

They all urged Central Georgians to follow steps like wearing a mask, social distancing, proper hygiene, and disinfecting surfaces to help slow the spread of the virus and keep their hospitals from being overwhelmed.

"I've seen estimates that 30-60% of those infected may be asymptomatic or have very minimal symptoms and be unaware that they are spreading the disease. That is why it is so important for everyone to wear a mask to protect others," said Dr. Tom Oliver, President of Hospitals and Clinics for Navicent Health.

All three leaders say they have plans in place should cases continue to drastically rise, but they hope Central Georgians can help them keep that from happening.

"This is not a hoax," said Coliseum Health System CEO Stephen Daugherty. "It's important, and we're at a critical state that if we don't get everyone's cooperation, we may be in a place one or two or three weeks from now like Houston, Texas or Miami, Florida and that's what we are trying to avoid."

Houston Healthcare CEO Charles Briscoe says their call to action particularly goes out to people 34 and younger, after seeing an increase in cases for that age range.

"Yeah there are statistics that say younger people might be okay if they were to get COVID, but that's no guarantee and that's a very dangerous risk you're taking with your own health and most definitely those of different age groups and different comorbidities that may be at a greater risk should they come around those younger individuals," he said.

When asked for their thoughts on schools re-opening for students, Briscoe says he trusts school board leaders will make decisions with the safety of students and staff at the forefront.

However, Daugherty says he commends Bibb County for pushing back the start of the school year until after Labor Day.

"It was critical," he says. "That gives us a chance to hopefully flatten this curve and be at a place where, if school is back in some fashion in-person, that they can plan for social distancing. I like the options they are considering."

13WMAZ asked Navicent a question about bed capacity. They sent us back the following statement:

“The Medical Center, Navicent Health is currently at capacity, but we want to assure our community that this is not due to COVID patient care. As a tertiary referral center, we frequently reach capacity at our 637-bed Macon hospital, and we work with the other hospitals in our system and region to ensure patients in need receive uninterrupted care. We have a plan in place when we reach capacity, and we do not want anyone to be alarmed. Our hospital has returned to normal, pre-COVID business volumes and we are caring for the patient populations we normally care for – heart patients, cancer patients, trauma patients, and so many others who depend on The Medical Center for world class care. We continue to stand ready to serve anyone who presents to our hospital in need of care, whether that be for COVID-19 or nonrelated illnesses and injuries.”

