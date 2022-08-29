Forsyth parks now open 24 hours a day

The city says restricted areas like the skate park, splash pad and restrooms will still close at sunset.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORSYTH, Ga. — There is no need to leave the park at sunset anymore now that the city of Forsyth is letting you enjoy the amenities 24/7.

Forsyth Councilman Julius Stroud pushed for the change at the council meeting on August 15.

City manager Janice Hall says the new hours affect four of the six parks.

Hall says Kynette Park, Milledge Circle, Country Club Park, and Lee Street Park are all extending their hours.

The city is working to add lighting and new signs to the parks as well.

Jennifer Hanes has lived near Country Club Park for ten years and takes her son there.

She says they don't see much trouble and expects that to continue even with the later hours.

"We just have to see how it goes, I guess, because it could bring people out that shouldn't be out like teenagers or something," says Hanes.

But she says the upkeeping of the parks is just as important.

"I know the top portion is kind of like, I don't really let my son go up there because it's kind of broken up," she adds.

Country Club Park has several broken swings an the grass is overgrown. There are a few spots at the others that could use touching up as well.

Hanes adds that she wishes the splash pad would stay open further into the year, too.

"It is still pretty hot until probably October, so a lot of people I know wish that it would be open until at least the end of September," she says

While four parks are now open for 24 hours, the city says restricted areas like the skate park, splash pad, and restrooms will still close at sunset.