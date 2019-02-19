MACON, Ga. — National Superintendent of the Year Curtis headed back to work Tuesday for the first time since winning the national title.

"This type of recognition doesn't come all the time and I think folks will recognize it and say this is good and that we were a part of it," he said.

Bibb County School District employees filled the Board Room to congratulate Curtis Jones on winning National Superintendent of the Year.

"When the name was announced, I heard this crowd cheer come up from my right, and I knew that's where the people from Bibb and Georgia were sitting, and it was just exciting. My heart was full," he said.

Since he took became superintendent in 2015, Jones made his priorities raising Bibb County's graduation rates and getting more students to read on grade level.

"When I hear that students know what their Lexile levels are, they've set goals, they want to read -- I mean, you know you're doing something right," Jones said.

He didn't get there by himself -- he says he learned from the other superintendents in Georgia who went to Los Angeles to show their support.

"As I looked around that room, there were individuals there who helped me. I remember the first year calling at least 5 of them saying, 'How are you handling this? What's your approach to that?'" Jones said.

He gives most of the credit to his teachers and staff members for the district's continued success.

"We know the work that we still have left to do, but I think there's a renewed sense that we can do it, and the confidence that this can happen," Jones said.

Superintendents from Texas, Idaho, and Indiana made the final round for the national title.