MACON, Ga. — Organizations like Loaves and Fishes, The Salvation Army, and even Big Brothers Big Sisters Heart of Georgia depend on donations from the community. Wanya Reese spoke with Big Brothers Big Sisters, and due to COVID-19, they might have to stop their programs in central Georgia for financial reasons.

"He actually helps me through some things, actually just somebody to talk to," Uriel Williams said.

Williams is just one of more than 300 kids in central Georgia being mentored with Big Brothers Big Sisters Heart of Georgia.

"This Big Brother program was a big asset to them, instead of being out there on the streets," Big Brother Daryl Hughes said.

Daryl Hughes has mentored Uriel and his older brother for the past three years. It's relationships like these that might end due to a $26,000 funding gap.

"We had to cancel our two major fundraisers for the year and are looking at significant cash flow problems coming very quickly to us," President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Betsy Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald says they are also looking at furloughing employees.

"Unfortunately, we are also prepared that we might have to close down completely. We want to make sure we are still serving our vulnerable youth, but we have to have funding to do that," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald says all of their programs will end on June 30th unless they get more money, meaning mentors couldn't meet with their littles anymore.

"He actually made me realize that I actually need to get up on my work," Williams said.

"They are really doing much better than when I first got involved with them," Hughes said.

Fitzgerald says they are trying to get help from the national office to keep their doors open and prevent employees furloughed. You can help by following this link to donate money.

