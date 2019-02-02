MACON, Ga. — Most people go to restaurants for a bite to eat. One McDonald's employee is filling up customers' bellies and their hearts. McDonald's employee Sandra Battles hands customers their meals with a heartwarming smile.

Some of the customers say her comforting words come when they need it most. Battles has worked at the McDonald's at the Medical Center Navicent Health for almost a year. She says her customers are like family.

"How is your mother?" Battles asked a customer's son.

Joel Stair says his wife came to the hospital to have surgery. During the operation, Stair took his son to grab a bite to eat. He says Sandra was working and noticed the boy was upset.

"She just started encouraging him and I just saw how she interacted and even said, 'If you need a hug, you can have a hug today,'" said Stair.

Sandra says kindness is a part of her faith.

"Be just a beacon for 10 seconds in their life. I think that's what life's all about right there," said Battles.

Stair says her energy put a smile on his son's face. Customers like Bruce Davis say they look forward to seeing Sandra when they visit.

"Sandra works from her heart and we need more of that today. We need people that care," said Davis.

Sandra says even on her bad days, she leaves that at the door and hopes to brighten someone else's day.

"I think that I'm here for a reason. I'm here for that," said Battles.

Stair says the day got even better after his interaction with Sandra and his wife's surgery was successful.