MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's a fairy tale night for most high school seniors.

"Prom is where you get a dress that expresses you, represents you, and it's like that moment where when you walk that floor everyone sees the dress that you picked," Jalyn Thorpe said.

For Baldwin High School senior, Jalyn Thorpe, it's about the glamorous dress.

"It's kind of fitted and it goes down to a mermaid look. It's black. It has a lot of diamonds and sequins. It has a little train," she said.

Thorpe's childhood dream of finally going to prom was on the verge of being canceled due to COVID-19.

"I've been waiting on my only prom, because Baldwin only has a senior prom, we don't have a junior prom, and it was just like wow. I'll never ever get to do it again because I'm a senior. It's my last year of high school," she said.

On Wednesday, the school system announced that prom would not be canceled, but instead moved to the end of June.

Now, students like Thorpe won't miss out on this senior milestone.

"I really commend them for still letting the seniors have their prom, and we actually get to go to the prom and have a good night with my classmates," Thorpe said.

While it's not the usual prom season, Thorpe still has the chance to dance the night away, and make memories with friends.

"Just make a lot of videos, pictures, the moment, because we only get that night one time," she said.

Baldwin County Schools says the date for prom is subject to change depending on public health restrictions due to COVID-19.

