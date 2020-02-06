MACON, Ga. — Over the weekend, we saw videos and pictures of protesting turned violent in Atlanta, but here in central Georgia, it was a different story. 13WMAZ spoke with leaders in the community leaders to see what peaceful protesting means for our community moving forward.

On Saturday and Sunday, peaceful demonstrators protested the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

"Protesters expressed their anger and shock and dismay over what happened in Minneapolis in an appropriate way," Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said.

Davis said he stood in solidarity with protesters over the weekend, preparing his deputies to protect the protesters keeping anyone out who wanted to start trouble.

"We did right in our community over the weekend," Davis said.

On Sunday morning, faith leaders gathered for a prayer vigil led by Pastor Marvin Colbert in Macon.

"There were some well wishes and bystanders coming, and so it became a crowd, so we tried to encourage social distancing, and people did OK for the most part, but it was a great expression for us to say, 'We definitely need prayer and peaceful protesting,'" Pastor Paul Little said.

Pastor Little says the message of peace even made its way down Watson Blvd.

"It started at Houston County High School on Highway 96 and everybody transitioned over to the Galleria Mall, so it had to be 250, 300 young people. This was organized by a young adult, a young man no more than 20, 21 years old," Little said.

Pastor Little hopes protests like these continue the conversation on race in America.

"I think we are at a critical point in our nation's history where we really need to come together and voice our concern in a peaceful way, and hopefully, it can affect change as we seek to move forward as a nation, too," Little said.

Community leaders say they will continue supporting protesters as long as things stay calm and peaceful.

