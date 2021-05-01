This all started at Telfair State Prison. Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson says deputies spotted two men in dark clothing with a backpack. Deputies found multiple packages of contraband.



The men were detained and placed in separate patrol cars. He said one man managed to get loose from his handcuffs and hopped in the other car.



“They were double-locked. We do have the handcuffs and they were still locked, so we don't know how he got his hands through there,” Davidson said.



Both men are from Lithonia, Georgia.



Ashton McAfee, 28, was spotted just before 5 a.m. at a nearby Fairfield Inn and taken into custody. They are still looking for 27-year-old Walker Jackson.



“We still have people out looking for him. Naturally, we're patrolling right around the interstate here, 441, where I-16 and 441 emerge, we have several motels,” said Dean.



This investigation is still ongoing.