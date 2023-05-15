Warner Robins plans to announce artists for annual Independence Day Celebration

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says the three headliner genres will be disco, rock, and pop music. The lineup will be announced Tuesday morning.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration is just six weeks away.

An official lineup will be announced Tuesday morning, but the big celebration will be held July 1 in the parking lot of the McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

Folks in the city are already getting excited.

"I try to make it every chance I get. I'm going to make it every chance I get, actually," says Keiria Scott

Scott has gotten in on the fun for over 10 years. She says she loves seeing all the people that come out and how the night ends with a big fireworks show.

"It's perfect, I love it," she says.

The main event is the music. The city says it works to get three different genres, which Scott says is great for dancing.

Folks can expect to get their dance on because this year, the city will have disco, pop, and rock artists. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says their DJ will even play some R&B music.

She says there is even a possibility for local artists.

"You'll see local artists opening, maybe even a military band -- we're exploring either of the two," says Patrick.

The city utilizes RCS Production Services to contract their talent. She says the process to settle on talent took several months.

"We did not get first picks across the board. That's always what we want, but we were happy with the artists that we got. We think it's a great lineup," says Patrick

She says artists were already booked for the busy holiday weekend, and there were other regional restrictions that hindered their selection. Price point also was not an issue.

You can still look forward to food trucks. Mayor Patrick says they hope to expand their options.

"One thing we noticed last year was that food truck prices were kind of high. I think the lowest average was about $12 for an entrée. We want to make sure we're hitting people that have big families or don't have a big budget," says Patrick

Overall, Patrick says this year will be special.

"We just want to make sure this particular one is better than all the others because it's our 40th [Independence Day Celebration], but it's also our 80th birthday, so we want this one to be grand," she says