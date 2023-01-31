Lawmakers, advocates meet at Georgia capitol to talk mental health issues

The goal is to raise awareness and allow mental health advocates to meet with lawmakers about the challenges and opportunities in their field.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — Tuesday marks "Mental Health Day" at the Georgia Capitol. The goal is to raise awareness and allow mental health advocates to meet with lawmakers about the challenges and opportunities in their field.

In Dublin, the Community Service Board of Middle Georgia serves 16 counties.

Ashley Black is in long-term recovery.

"I've had PTSD, I've had depression. I've had those times where I don't even want to live anymore," Black said.

She came to Dublin from a big city to begin that recovery process.

"When I first got here, I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I'm between two cow fields,'" Black said.

She also aims to help others.

"I've gone from being just a peer in recovery to now I get to help other people," Black said.

She's a certified peer specialist at RISE UP. The program stands for "Recovering In a Supportive Environment Utilizing Peers." They started in Dublin in 2018 to help people battling substance abuse.



"We want to break the stigma of addiction and that you can't recover, because we do recover," Black said.



RISE UP is a part of the Community Service Board of Middle Georgia, which supports recovery of all kinds.

Chadwin Hutcheson is a Clinical Operation manager at CSB. She says most of the folks who work there have experienced challenges themselves.



"I think that's what makes us great workers for the community, because we can relate and we can understand," Hutcheson said.



Both Black and Hutcheson want to see the stigma surrounding mental health go away.



"More facilities more detox, more access for our peers all over the place," Black said.



"And that people don't suffer in silence," Hutcheson said.

