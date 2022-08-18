'We want to get closer to the Macon community': Mercer University students excited to start new school year

As students prepare for the new semester, many are excited for the new opportunities they will be able to find at the university.

MACON, Ga. — Over 1,000 new students are moving in at Mercer University.

The university says 27% of those students are first-generation scholars, and nearly half are from a minority group.

Student leaders and volunteers helped freshmen make their way to their dorms.

SGA president Rylan Allen says this is a big year for him. He's a senior, and says they have some cool things in store for the Bears this year.

"One big thing that we're trying to do this year is an initiative called 'Paint the Town Orange,' which is basically where we have a whole bunch of local businesses partner with Mercer," Rylan says. "They'll give discounts to Mercer students that are going downtown to different businesses. We want to get closer with the Macon community this year."