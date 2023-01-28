'We want to make sure that we have a legacy for it to continue after we are gone': Tubman Museum sponsors 'All That Jazz' event

MACON, Ga. — Folks enjoyed the 27th annual 'All That Jazz' black-tie event at the Macon City Auditorium to support the Tubman Museum.



Hundreds attended, it's one of the Tubman's major fundraisers. Legendary Sheila E. performed in addition to live music. 'All That Jazz' sponsors enjoyed dinner, and a special after-concert dance party hosted by Macon's dance and video king, AJ the DJ. Belinda Brown has come to the event for the past five years. For brown, it's all about supporting a great museum.