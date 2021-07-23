'We want to take pride in that community': Bibb County continues cleanup in 2nd organized effort

"It may seem like it's one day a few hours, but it's long-term ramifications behind what's happening with cleaning up our neighborhoods."

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County's second countywide cleanup is happening Saturday in many neighborhoods across the county.

Andrea Cooke, who lives in the Napier neighborhood, said that the first cleanup in April was a hit.

Cooke said, "It's an immediate boost in being prideful for where you live. It may seem like it is one day a few hours, but it is long-term ramifications behind what's happening with cleaning up our neighborhoods."

"People as young as 15 out here and people as old as 70, so it was just a really impactful event, and at the end of it, we saw the work that we did and it was clean streets," said Cooke.

Cooke said that the best part of partnering with Keeping Macon-Bibb Beautiful is that the neighborhood does not have to dispose of the trash themselves.

"I think communitywide, it shows children, older people, everyone, that when we all work together to make an impact that you can see the difference and you can see it almost immediately -- how much nicer our streets look, how much more attention we're paying to it," said Cooke.

Caroline Childs, the Executive Director of Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful, said that their goal is a greener and cleaner Macon.

"We're just thrilled and it makes a difference. It's where our kids grow up, it's where they play, it's where our kids attend schools it's where we live. We want to take pride in this community. We want to take pride in that community and we want to make it as clean as possible, and we are really thankful for the volunteers that are giving back to make that happen," said Childs.

Cooke said that if you want to help out Saturday and aren't already signed up.